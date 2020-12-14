Another woman murdered by boyfriend

1

Boyfriend murders girlfriend, kills self

14TH DECEMBER, 2020 – POLICE in Chitambo of Central Province received a report of murder from authorities at Chitambo College of Nursing that female adult Mapalo Masiku aged 21, a student nurse at the mentioned school was murdered by an unknown person.
The incident is reported to have occurred on 13th December, 2020 between 1200 hours and 13 00 hours at a nearby bush within the school premises.
Initial investigations indicated that the victim had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend identified Kaluwayo Mwika who had just completed school at the same College.
The suspect is believed to have called a friend to the victim to give direction to where the body was.
The body was found with injuries and was been picked and taken to Chitambo District Hospital mortuary. Today, 14th December, 2020 Police received information that the suspect has committed suicide.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

    THE REAL PRIVATIZATION THIEVES 2 hours ago

    Relationships are a 1000 ways to die.

