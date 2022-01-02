Anti-UPND PS deletes his hate speech against HH

PF’s Mwamba Peni Back on Facebook

PF operative Mwamba Peni who closed his Facebook page after being appointed Permanent Secretary in the UPND government has reopened his page.

Mwamba, the well-known tribalist who vowed that a Tonga cannot rule, closed his page following massive protests by citizens.

Peni has however cleaned up his page and deleted all the anti-HH posts and tribalism articles.

Peni is known as a PF operative who specialises in tapping telephone conversations and planting documents on people. In 2012, Mwamba managed an operation that saw journalists linked to Zambia Watchdog arrested and tortured and their relatives dismissed from government jobs. Today Mwamba Peni is a darling of UPND leadership.

Mwamba was appointed PS by President Hichilema, an appointment that broke hearts of UPND supporters.