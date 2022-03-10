Antonio Mwanza called to order

BY NKONKOMALIMBA KAFUNDA

A sophistical rhetorician

I have just been listening to PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza on Millennium Radio’s The Interview program. I have to give it to him he has mastered the practice of spin. His use of half truths and complete falsehoods to put the PF case dross was admirable.

As has become standard modus operandi for PF, he had selective amnesia. He spoke about high cost of living citing the cost of fuel, water, electricity, mealie meal, cooking oil and fertilizer. He disputed the fact the UPND inherited an empty treasury saying if this was so ‘how is the president flying every week.’ He claimed the country had been mortgaged to the IMF through the US$1.6 billion which the PF had refused to sign when the truth is the PF had been after the package from 2017 but the IMF had reservations mainly due to accountability and good governance concerns.

On the cost of living onee only has to compare prices when MMD left and the increases by the time PF was booted out to realise that his argument is hypocritical, to say the least.

He alluded to the artificial, unsustainable appreciation of the Kwacha against major currencies days before elections making it look like it was a stroke of economic genius when it was just manipulation of the securities market, particularly treasury bills and government bonds, where non resident investors were offered irresistible yields in exchange for their dollars.

I could go on and on but my point is simple. The PF economic model was unsustainable in the long run. The debts kept pilling on hand and pockets kept being stuffed on the other. He spoke about infrastructure development but was it done at the true cost or as in some cases was it done at all even after release of funds? The Ndola Mufulira road comes to mind here.

Unfortunately, gullible simpletons listened in awe as he twisted their minds round his little finger.

I realized that Antonio is a sophistical Rhetorician, inebreited in the exuberance of his own verbosity ad gifted with an uncanny egotistical ability to hold an interminable series of arguments to malign an opponent and glorify himself. He has mastered the art of persuasion and deserves to be where he is.

At the end of the day, however, Zambians should be patient as the UPND undoes what took a decade of mal administration to destroy. If this means cost reflective price of goods and services, then lets learn to live within our means and adjust as these means improve due to positive economic growth on the back of sound economic policy, planning and implementation.