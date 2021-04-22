Apex Legends has become increasingly common over time, with new players joining the game with each new season. If you’re a newer player, this is the Apex Legends beginner’s guide for you. You can also read through an Apex Legends tier list, but first read through our tips, as they will all help you understand what you need to know to get into the game. fight in Apex Legends and come out victorious.

These realistic Apex Legends quick tips and tricks will help you kickstart your Apex Legends journey and help you win fights and matches more consistently than any Legend.

Know Who Your Opponent Is

Legendary knowledge is precious. Their silhouettes and run animations are all reasonably distinct, so after a while, you’ll be able to tell which Apex legend is which from a distance. After that, you’ll need to know their capabilities and what you should expect them to do and use during a firefight. These critical pieces of information will keep you secure in a war.

Are they able to see you?

Is it possible for the enemy to see your entire character model? If that’s the case, you’ve come to the wrong spot. Since the enemy can only fire at the parts of you visible, Something or anything, should be used to hide the body. Anything can be used as a shield: a wall, a barrel, a downed teammate, etc. When shooting at an opponent, try to hide behind supply bins or whatever else is nearby, as gluing yourself to an obstacle can make you much safer in the long run.

Take a Chance

This is the polar opposite of the previous point. If you can see an opponent, you can fire even if it’s just a foot or a forehead. It’s tempting to wait for the ideal moment to fire a shot in Apex Legends, especially if you’re using a sniper rifle. Still, unless you’re running out of ammunition, you should always try to fire when an enemy is clear during a firefight. Every little bit of damage you deal brings your opponent closer to death, causing them to retreat, allowing you to press forward.

Firing Range

You should be familiar with the guns you will be picking up ahead of time. Isn’t it simple? If there’s a weapon in the game that you’re not sure how to use, go to the Firing Range, catch it, and shoot it before you completely understand the damage it does, the fire rate, the bullet drop range, and everything else there is to know about it.

Psychology from the past

This is a general tip for any online competitive game., but knowing what your opponent thinks is essential. What would you think if your opponent’s shields were breached and they were fleeing? You’re probably thinking that the worst-case scenario in that situation is the other team throwing you around. As a result, you should put pressure on your opponent. Similarly, if you’re concerned about your opponents going to a certain location or throwing a grenade, you can plan for it ahead of time. Do something about something you’re worried about until it’s too late. And what if there’s nothing you can do about it? We’ll all have to lose from time to time.