KONKOLA COPPER MINES DISPUTE UPDATE

The court of arbitration has granted a partial final Award in which it has ruled that ZCCM has breached, and is in continuing breach of, the dispute resolution provisions in the shareholders’ agreement between amongst others ZCCM, Vedanta and the Government of Zambia.

To cure this breach ZCCM has been ordered to immediately withdraw the Petition and Amended Petition and the Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu should be discharged.