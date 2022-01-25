Are Casinos Registered in Zambia Good for SA Players?

Online casinos are growing in popularity worldwide, and African countries are no exception. As the reach of online operators kept expanding, players around the world started exploring international gambling sites, so they could find more options for their new hobby.

Likewise, many South African players decided to try their luck in Zambian establishments, but let’s see how good the casinos registered in Zambia are for South African users.

The Popularity of Online Gambling

The global market continues to grow, driven by constant investments in new software and innovative solutions . The demand for online gambling platforms is higher than ever, and the market is expected to reach a revenue of $112.09 billion by 2025. The global pandemic of Covid-19 actually helped the industry expand since its restrictive measures such as social distancing encouraged gamblers to replace land-based establishments with online platforms.

The State of Online Gambling in Africa

Many of the leading gambling operators are interested in expanding their business to the African continent. The dynamic new economy and the people’s enthusiasm for online betting attracted investors to countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, and many others.

The increased availability of the internet and higher accessibility to mobile devices also helped the growth of online gambling sites in Africa, together with the willingness of local authorities to work on regulations for the booming market.

Legislation in Africa

When it comes to legislation, there is no universal rule that governs the continent. While certain countries like Tanzania have already established gambling regulations, many others keep falling behind. On one hand, the lack of official regulation allows foreign operators to offer their services in many African countries, but on the other hand, they are faced with complications in countries where local authorities attempt to enforce the laws that are not recognized at a federal level.

Regulations in South Africa

Although South Africa is known as the biggest gambling market on the continent, with the revenue projected to go over $2.3 billion by 2023, there is a serious limitation to its growth. Namely, the country has a ban on online casinos in place, with few exceptions – on one hand, running an online casino in South Africa is forbidden by law, on the other, engaging in online gambling is not. Players can turn to out-of-state casinos to enjoy gambling without being punished by the authorities, but, sadly, this doesn’t bring any economic benefits to the country.

When it comes to players, since there are barely any legal online casinos registered in South Africa, the safest way to find trustworthy platforms is to read online reviews. For example, one of the most popular casinos for South African players is Springbok casino, which is registered outside the country’s borders. This operator from Curaçao is special primarily because it offers many attractive benefits for those who join it, like Springbok casino no deposit bonus . Also, it has a great gaming variability and a refined approach to players. Meaning, players will be safe with this option.

Lack of Regulation in Zambia

The gambling industry in Zambia, on the other hand, is regulated by the three main acts: The Betting Act, Casino Act, and the State Lotteries Act. However, none of the mentioned includes regulations that control the work of online casino websites – they operate without any licensing set by the authorities. This does not make online gambling illegal, it just means that online gamblers are active in an unregulated market. For South African players who choose to join Zambian gambling sites, it is important to stay careful and well-informed on how to differentiate reliable casinos from unreliable ones.

Here are some tips for choosing a trustworthy online casino:

See if the Site Accepts South African Players

First of all, some casinos have geographic restrictions in place, and South African users may not be welcome to use their services. If the residents of your country are granted limited access, the casino might let you play, but when the time comes for you to withdraw the money, it may not be possible.

Check Their Licensing

Since the market is already not regulated within the country, make sure it holds a gambling license issued by one of the leading foreign regulators like the European Gaming and Betting Association, the United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission, or the Malta Gaming Authority. That way, you won’t have to worry about the safety of your personal data .

Look at the Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Each site offers a unique set of deposit and withdrawal methods, and if your preferred payment methods are not supported, it could be complicated or even impossible to make payments.

The popularity of online gambling platforms is not expected to drop in the near future, and fans all over the world, including Africa, will keep looking for exciting new sites with attractive rewards. If you are a South African player looking to join a casino registered in Zambia or any other country, make sure you follow all the steps that will help you avoid shady websites.