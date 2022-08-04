Army commander promotes Women footballers

ARMY COMMANDER PROMOTES GBWFC PLAYERS

Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi has promoted Green Buffaloes Women Club players who featured in the just ended Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where the Copper Queens qualified to the World Cup and won the third place.

Speaking yesterday at Army Headquarters in Lusaka when he met the players, Lt Gen Alibuzwi commended them for a splendid performance displayed at the tournament and urged them not to relent as they prepare for the world cup next year.

He assured the players of Command’s support in the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Championship League/COSAFA Qualifiers to be held in South Africa this month.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the newly promoted soldiers, Zambia Women Football Team Captain Banda Barbara, who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, thanked the Army Commander for recognising their hard work.

She thanked her teammates for qualifying to the World Cup and winning bronze medal in the just ended WAFCON. She further urged them to maintain high levels of discipline as they prepare for the World Cup.

And mildfieder Lungu Ireen, who has been promoted to the rank of Corporal said the Green Buffaloes Women team is geared for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Championship League/COSAFA Qualifiers.

Corporal Lungu thanked the fans for the massive support they rendered during the WAFCON in Morocco, and urged them to continue with the same spirit.

Those promoted include Nali Hazel, Banda Barbara, Musesa Agness, Mulenga Anita, Tembo Martha, Mweemba Lushom, Lungu Ireen and Nanyangwe Natasha.