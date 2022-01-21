Army general, Senior spy arrested for corruption

Such a shame, corruption by army generals and intelligence officers. PF was really.an evil

regime

ACC ARRESTS FORMER ZAMBIA ARMY CHIEF OF OPERATIONS AND OP OFFICER OVER MUKULA LOGS

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Zambia Army Chief of Operations and an Officer in the Office of the President Special Division for corruption involving exportation of Mukula logs without following laid down procedure.

Brigadier General Gilbert Wails Mulenga (retired) aged 55 of 96 Independence Avenue, Woodlands in Lusaka and Bruce Aongola aged 46, an Executive Officer at the Office of the President Special Division of Lusaka have separately been arrested and charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office, contrary to Section 99 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that Brigadier General Gilbert Wails Mulenga whilst acting together with persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st June 2021 and 30th September 2021 in Lusaka did Abuse the Authority of Office by arbitrarily resolving to regularize an attempted illegal export to China of Twenty-Three (23) containers laden with Mukula logs transported by Ackson Tembo of ACK General Suppliers. This is an act which is prejudicial to the interest of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Bruce Aongola has also been arrested and charged with the same offence of Abuse of Authority of Office by arbitrarily resolving to regularize an attempted illegal export to China of Twenty-Three (23) containers laden with Mukula logs transported by Ackson Tembo of ACK General Suppliers.

The duo has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

In October last year, the Commission intercepted and seized a consignment of 23 trucks laden with Mukula logs belonging to Ackson Tembo, a Lusaka Businessman and proprietor of ACK General Suppliers. The trucks were enroute to neighboring Namibia and Zimbabwe, with unknown final destinations. Mr. Tembo was recently arrested by the Commission for Conveyancing of Forestry Produce without a License and Unlawful Exportation of Mukula timber contrary to the Laws of Zambia. S