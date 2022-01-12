Arresting Lusambo was pure malice, claims Richard Sakala

RICHARD SAKALA CLAIMS ARRESTING LUSAMBO WAS PURE MALICE

He writes:

MALICIOUS PROSECUTION

IT was pure malice.

The sight of former Lusaka Province Minister

Bowman Lusambo in handcuffs was played out

for the media and to ensure his maximum humil-

iation.

The action by the Anti-Corruption Commission

(ACC) is contrary to the guidelines that President Hakainde Hichilema has given to the law investigative agencies.

This is that they should never arrest anyone

without carrying out thorough investigations.

In this case, Mr Lusambo was handcuffed and

detained without being charged for any criminal

offence.

The ACC could not give any reason why Mr

Lusambo, who cycled to the ACC offices in the

morning after being summoned, could not be al-

lowed to return home and report today.

But as has become the modus operandi of the

investigative wings, they clearly wanted to humiliate the person summoned for questioning.

It was clearly an abuse of authority and it is only proper that Mr Lusambo’s lawyer, Mr Makebi Zulu said they would officially complain over the manner he was treated.

Mr Lusambo’s lawyer, Mr Makebi Zulu, said in

an interview that the ACC failed to prefer charges against his client because the allegations they were making against him were not true.

Mr Zulu said it was clear that the ACC had set out to humiliate his client hence the decision to handcuff him even though he was not a flight risk.

He said the ACC officers, after failing to charge

Mr Lusambo said they wanted to take him to

Chilanga but he (lawyer) protested. “We told them that someone was almost poisoned in Chilanga

and on those grounds protested against the

move,” Mr Zulu said.

Mr Lusambo, he said, was accused of hav-

ing properties in Northgate, where a number of

Members of Parliament have properties, but he

does not have any property there.

The ACC officers even wanted to drive him there

but his lawyers objected.

According to Mr Zulu, the ACC officers inter-

rogating Mr Lusambo kept going upstairs for in-

structions at each stage including deciding on his detention and where to keep him.

The public will indeed wonder what profession-

alism the investigating wings are showing when it is obvious that investigations are full of malice.

We are reminded of the recent experiences of

two former cabinet ministers who were recently

arrested by the investigative wings.

Former Defence Minister Davies Chama was ar-

rested in Lusaka and locked up in cells for sever-

al days before being driven across the country to Sesheke for attempted murder.

When he appeared in court several days later,

the charge was reduced to threatening violence.

His colleague, former Home Affairs Minister

Stephen Kampyongo, after his arrest in Lusaka

was driven to Chinsali at the unholy hour of 02:00 for an offence allegedly committed in 2016.

In the case of Mr Lusambo, he presented himself at the ACC offices on his own and one wonders at what point he became a flight risk that he had to be brought out of the building in handcuffs if not to humiliate him before the public.

The investigative wings must be told that their

actions must not be driven by emotions by a strict adherence to the law. That is what will earn them public support and respect.