Artificial Fertlilser prices in Zambia

If Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) was funded and properly functioning, this fertiliser would be costing K120.
But conmen working with PF officials are making sure NCZ is not funded but the money goes to them as middlemen. They import this fertilise at $13 per bag then sell at this price to poor Zambian farmers.
When ignorant people are commenting on things they don’t actually know you would tell by empty comments. The MMD Government closed NCZ for reasons best known to them. To us who grew up under KK’s regime, NCZ was manufacturing both Ammonium nitrate and Compound D fertilisers in abundance and even for export.
It is sheer lack of knowledge to talk about something unresearched. Some units of the NCZ plant could be dilapidated due to their being on shutdown for long. Some of these units may need modernisation and that calls for serious capital investment. It is easy criticise a footballer when from the terraces while one has never played football before. Get into the field of play and that person would miss kicking that big ball and fall to the ground head first.
I personally have been to ncz i think to be honest,ncz does not have the capacity to produce, the plant is just a shell or skeleton 90% of the structure is actually beyond scape value. If production was to revamp it will take to remove all the plant and put up everything new what is there currently is all rotten will never come to life. The structure is only standing for political reasons nothing other than that. Just as it is impossible to bring back a skeleton from the grave to life that is the case with ncz at the moment
In a well coordinated functioning govt all these things happening with middlemen connected to those in power to exploit the very people the swore to serve delegently is not supposed to happened or entertained at all. We have parasitic companies owned by those well connected to govt officials sucking the treasury to the bone. They claim to be doing right things on one hand but on the other they doing the opposite. This is reason people should VOTE for HH and UPND Alliance because such broad day robbery of public resources will not be allowed to happen. That is the reason there is a lot of panic and confusion among those that were involved in plundering and vandalizing our economy which has made majority very poor and surviving by the grace of God. HH and UPND Alliance shall scatter them and never to plunder and vandalize the economy. WE shall ensure that those that have plundered and benefited from deals and keeping stakes of cash in their homes will become poor they should start banking such looted cash. We have a plan how to catch and deal with me at the speed of lightening. Just MARK MY WORDS.
How do we achieve Agrarian Revolution If Govt does not control input of Farmers.
Shane on US,like the over pricing of Road construction now to farmers. We’re going no we’re with this more empty Pockets in Ourselves.
I am surprised that no proper comments and advice has been given, cadaric voices. What we need is sober advice. In terms of fertilizer price control, the PF has failed. Can the PF give guidance on the price of fertilizer please
