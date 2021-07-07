Assassination of Haitian president

WHY THE HAITIAN PRESIDENT KILLED?

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated overnight in an attack at his private residence, Haiti’s interim prime minister said on July

Haiti’s acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed leadership of the country in the immediate aftermath of the attack. He has declared a “state of siege” in Haiti, saying he did not want the nation to “plunge into chaos.”

What exactly happened to Moise?

According to Joseph, “a group of unidentified individuals, some of whom were speaking in Spanish” attacked Moise’s home at around 1 a.m. Wednesday and fatally wounded the head of state.

Moise, who was 53 and a former banana exporter, had spent most of the past year waging a political war with the opposition over the terms of his presidency.

Why was Moise controversial?

Many in Haiti disputed Moise’s right to continue serving in the presidency this year.

He said his five-year term should end in 2022 — a stance backed by the United States, United Nations and Organization of American States.

But the opposition — which accused Moise of allowing corruption and insecurity to flourish in the country — argued that he should have stepped down on February 7 this year, citing a constitutional provision that starts the clock on the term once a president is elected, rather than when he takes office.