Atlas Mara accuses of stealing from failed transactions

Some days ago, I I tried to withdraw k1000 using Tenga cardless account. Money did not come out unfortunately deduction was done on my account. On the following day, I went to the Manager to register my complaint. He assured me the money would be reversed. Later on, he referred me to their toll free 202 who have not answered despite calling them several times. This money was meant to facilitate my staying home.

Affected customer