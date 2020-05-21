Atlas Mara continues scamming clients

NO WHERE TO CRY TO

Hide identity always.

It always pains me passing through terrible situations without help from the government of the day. Most terrible situations where the government of the day is aware but can’t take any action, Civil SERVANTS have terribly complained of anomalous (abnormal) deductions from this so called ATLASMARA bank, but nothing profitable has come out. Is it that the government especially the BANK OF ZAMBIA wing has a hand in the anomalous deductions done by ATLASMARA BANK? If ATLASMARA BANK is sorry for such, why don’t they refund the affected clients automatically through their bank accounts especially with escalating COVID-19 cases? The stated bank always ask affected clients to travel. is ATLASMARA BANK helping the government of the day to fight COVID-19? Let the BANK OF ZAMBIA help affected clients on this issue.

Concerned $ affected civil servant.