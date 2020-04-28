Atlas Mara fires manager over theft, sexual misconduct

ATLAS MaRA BANK FIRES KITWE BRANCH MANAGER FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AND THEFT

Atlas Mara Bank has fired its Kitwe Branch Manager Joseph Mwenda over allegations of theft and sexual misconduct.

Mwenda who was boasting of having strong connections with the Patriotic Front top brass was initially transferred from Luanshya branch to to Kitwe after complaints of sexual harassment from several female employees.

In Kitwe Mwenda started using bank funds to fund several PF activities including notorious jarabos. A whistleblower from within the bank alerted officials at the head office and quickly an audit team was dispatched to Kitwe. When the team arrived in Kitwe it made to wait for the ‘branch manager’ for more than 5 hours as he was allegedly meeting 2 Members of Parliament.

The audit query revealed that the branch had missing funds amounting to K2.5 million which Mwenda failed to explain.

During the audit period, there was equally a complaint from a Director of Finance at Copperbelt Energy Corporation alleging that the bank manager was having an affair with his wife. The letter was delivered by the said director and a pastor from Bread of Life Church. Several members of stuff interviewed confirmed that Mwenda had multiple inappropriate relationships with his junior staff at the branch and it was affecting work and one of the 3 women he was dating from the branch was actually pregnant.

The audit team filed a report to the head office and Mwenda was dismissed almost immediately.

Mwenda boasted that he was related to PF Secretary General and would therefore return to the bank.

Mwenda, was transferred from Luanshya to Kitwe after a local businessman and a council employee complained about text messages they had found on their wives’ phones from Mwenda.

Following his dismissal from Atlas Mara, Mwenda has been making frantic efforts to seek the intervention of Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and his National Planning counterpart Alexander Chiteme so that they could exert pressure on Atlas Mara to re employ him.