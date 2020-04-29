‘Atlas Mara is stealing from me’

0

I am am a civil servant who has suffered what I can term as stupid deductions from Atlas Mara bank.

with what I have passed through with atlas Mara, its not something wrong for me to value atlas Mara as the worst bank existing in this nation. I had a loan with this stupit bank for a period of 5yrs and their last deduction was April 2019.

To my surprise, I received a lot of text massages from the same stated stupid bank informing me that my loan is in arrears, I called the bank especially that it was so expensive for me to travel to the nearest branch, I got a response of increased interest rate and depreciation of kwacha with respect to US$. This made the said stupid bank to reappear on my payslip for 11months with a very big monthly deduction, I called the stated stupid bank and explained my situation several time, they admitted being wrong but they have continued stealing money from me in the midist of covid-19. I need help

