Atlas Mara, Micro Finance ‘insolvent’, directors quit

Hide my ID please, Hide my ID please,

Atlas Mara Bank is experiencing liquidity challenges and its subsidiary Microfinance Zambia limited.

Depositors at microfinance zambia Limited are not being paid their deposit when they demand their money. The Board chairperson and the CEO of Micro Finance have since resigned. Ngosa Chisupa was the board chairperson while M’kwinda Sakala was the CEO

The microfinance sector has been experiencing problems with liquidity due to government not paying off loan arrears. Microfinance zambia May soon join a list of financial institutions that have closed recently, these are

Madison asset company ltd

Focus financial services zambia

Pan African Building Society

Zampost microfinance

Intermarket bank