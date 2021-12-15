Attorney General asks High Court to cite Nakachinda for contempt

Attorney General MULILO KABESHA has asked for permission from the High Court to Commence contempt proceeding against PF member of the Central Committee RAPHEAL NAKACHINDA.

Mr. KABESHA alleged that Mr NAKACHINDA issued a contemptuous statement aimed at under ining the case in which BOWMAN LUSAMBO and others are challenging the Speakers decision to stop them from attending Parliament.

He has argued that the said words are malicious and suggests that there is interference in the Judiciary by a member of the executive .

This is according to an affidavit in Support of the Summon for leave to Commence Contempt proceedings in the High Court .In this matter the complainant is Mr KABESHA while the alleged contemnor is RAPHEAL NAKACHINDA.

Yesterday, Mr NAKACHINDA alleged that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has been summoning judges at his house with the view of influencing the outcome of the court process.