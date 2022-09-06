Auditor General reveals stolen public funds

*AUDITOR GENERAL`S REPORT ON GOVT PAYROLL REVEALS IRREGULARITIES AMOUNTING TO OVER K2 BILLION IN 2021*

By Prudence Siabana

The report of the Auditor General on the audit of government payroll for the financial years ended 31st December 2017 to 2021 has revealed accounting related irregularities in amounts totaling over K2 billion.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Auditor General Dick Sichembe says the audit covered the payrolls of 56 ministries, provinces and agencies that are on payroll management establishment control.

Dr. Sichembe says a review of payrolls of the 56 institutions revealed major internal control weaknesses in the administration of government payroll such as unaccounted for officers, payroll misplacement, irregular payment of allowances and irregular payment of salaries to deserters and excess recruitment among others during the period under review.

He has since recommended that controlling officers must start ensuring that circulars regulations and laws relating to management of payroll are adhered to and enforced accordingly and ensure the payroll is reconciled on a regular basis among others.

Dr. Sichembe further says the report and findings will be shared with the Anti-Corruption Commission who will act on the culprits as the auditor general has full details of the people involved it the irregularities.

At the same briefing, Parliamentary Accounts Committee Chairperson Warren Mwambazi called on law enforcers to ensure the recommendations raised are implemented effectively and those involved are brought to book.

PHOENIX NEWS