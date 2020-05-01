Avic international refuses to pay former workers

Dear Editor,

Avic international project engineering company situated at old airport had previously sent us on forced leave promising to pay basic salaries only for the period we will be sent away. Unfortunately they have not paid us anything to date for over two months (March and April) now. In February 2020, they terminated almost everyone’s contract (about 400) but later reversed the decision especially for those whose contracts are supposed to run up to end of this year after learning that they erred in their decision.

On March 29, 2020, we the employees had a meeting with Management in which they committed themselves by signing an agreement to paying us all our arrears before April 2020 monthend but they’ve just continued making empty promises again.

We are therefore appealing to relevant authorities to visit these premises to ensure that our company complies with existing labor laws especially during this period Convid-19. We have already reported to some labor officers but feel there’s a cover up as no action for the past months has taken place.

Concerned employees.