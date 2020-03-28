AVIC Lays off 400 employees due to corona virus Dear Editor,

Avic international project engineering company situated at old airport, Lilayi in Lusaka has terminated contracts for about 400 workers – nearly 90% of its employees – on the Pretext of the Corona Virus.

We (the employees) had signed two year fixed term contracts that were supposed to expire in December 2020. In January this year, we were sent on industrial break with no pay to date and now the company says they will only pay us for dues and benefits up to December 2019 last year.

Our complaint is that why can’t they pay us for the remainder of the duration of the contract including the long extended break they never paid us nothing as the contracts we signed are still running and never our initiative to have the contracts terminated.

Concerned employees.