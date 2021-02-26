Award of operating licence to Beeline Telecom was clean

The award by the Ministry of Communications and transport for the license to Beeline Telcoms Mobile Company as the country’s Fourth provider was above Board, an investigation has revealed.

Following an expose by this publication, an investigation was sanctioned to investigate how the award was granted.

It has emerged however that after the bidding process, Beeline Telecoms provided the best bid price and “incentives for competitiveness” in the sector.

According to investigations, Beeline was awarded the tender because it was an indigenous Zambian company.

“The tender was competitive and all the processes were followed. These are indigenous Zambian businessmen who provided the best bid price,” a source close to the tender has revealed.

“In most dubious tenders there is normally interference by Senior Government officials but in this one no such thing ever happened. There is no Minister involved in this particular transaction. As stated the Zambian promoters are just genuine businessmen,” the source revealed.

The aim is to improve the network service quality in the country.

According to the source, President Edgar Lungu should be commended on this particular transaction as policy guidance was provided to ensure that Zambians were given the opportunity.

Meanwhile, it has also been established that Zambezi Ranching and Cropping is equally a well established and respected agriculture company in Zambia producing and supplying certified seed to various stakeholders in the SADC region including the Ministry of agriculture. “They supply top and high quality seed with excellent yield potential,” the source said.

The promoters of Beelines Telecoms are Messrs Kelvin Hambwezya and Graham C Rae.

