Baby boy detained together with mother

THIS BABY IS DETAINED TOGETHER WITH HIS MOTHER ESTHER SITALI AT NORTH GATE POLICE POST

Police at Lusaka’s North Gate Police post are detaining a woman with her child in custody. The baby and her mother have been in police custody for over a week now.

The woman in question is Esther Sitali who was dragged to police by her boss over 3 bottles of beer that where broken in the fridge at the bar where she was a bar tender.

Her boss is demanding K1,700 cash and has since ordered the Officer In Charge not to release the woman or face consequences of a rural transfer saying he has connections to Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwimbu.

Her former boss has been feeding police officers on Hungry Lion and Mojo drink for the past one week now as gratification to keep Sitali and her child locked up.