Baby snatcher jailed four years

Nakonde woman receives 4 years jail term for stealing baby

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman of Nakonde will spend four years in jail for stealing a baby from the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) about two weeks ago.

After snatching the baby,

Edith Nalomba was apprehended by the toddler’s father that same evening.

She pleaded guilty before the Magistrate Court last Thursday but said she did not know what was using her.

On Monday, Nalomba pleaded for leniency saying she was a divorced mother taking care of children.

However, when passing judgement, Magistrate Litungi Litungi, said the offense she committed was a serious one which attracts a sentence of up to 14 years.

He also took into account the plea she made because she was the first offender in the case.

The sentence takes effect today.

Chete FM, Nakonde