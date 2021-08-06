Ballot papers missing at Lusaka Civic Centre

Here we go!
Ballot papers missing at Civic Centre in Lusaka.
Never trust the Electoral Commission of Zambia and PF. Check and counter check each and every box.
What the hell are the people at ECZ trying to achieve. If these things are happening right here in Lusaka and at the biggest civic center in Zambia. What will be the situation in far places like Lundanzi, Chavuma, Shangombo etc. Its like the govt system has been infiltrated by criminal elements who are there to serve individuals not national interest. What are the international and local observers doing about such serious happenings before election day kicks off. If things are happening as being portrayed in the video footage are these elections going to be credible? Do we need the various stakeholders to mobilize their members to keep vigil or guard together with police and soldiers the places where electrol materials until election day? When express our fear and state that things have fallen apart in Zambia we are being labelled as unpatroitic, jealous, violent elements, cry babies, perpetual losers, tribalists etc. The ECZ and its agents through out the country should come out clean and let the people decide what is good for them and not be seen to be siding with any of the aspirants. If they vote to continue with ECL then that is their wish, if they say ni ba Harry Kalaba, Andyford Banda, HH, Fred M’membe, Mama Kateka etc then that is well.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
What the hell are the people at ECZ trying to achieve. If these things are happening right here in Lusaka and at the biggest civic center in Zambia. What will be the situation in far places like Lundanzi, Chavuma, Shangombo etc. Its like the govt system has been infiltrated by criminal elements who are there to serve individuals not national interest. What are the international and local observers doing about such serious happenings before election day kicks off. If things are happening as being portrayed in the video footage are these elections going to be credible? Do we need the various stakeholders to mobilize their members to keep vigil or guard together with police and soldiers the places where electrol materials until election day? When express our fear and state that things have fallen apart in Zambia we are being labelled as unpatroitic, jealous, violent elements, cry babies, perpetual losers, tribalists etc. The ECZ and its agents through out the country should come out clean and let the people decide what is good for them and not be seen to be siding with any of the aspirants. If they vote to continue with ECL then that is their wish, if they say ni ba Harry Kalaba, Andyford Banda, HH, Fred M’membe, Mama Kateka etc then that is well.