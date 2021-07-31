Ballots come with phones and other gadgets

Plane carrying ballots boxes lands.

Ballot boxes are loaded with smart phones and gadgets resembling batteries.

ECZ says doesn’t know the phones and other gadgets got into the boxes carrying ballots.

Parallel information indicate that the snart phones have special software that will manipulative votes.

But the opposition fail to detaim or inspect all the boxes.

These gadgets will intercept anf manipulative votes as they are sent to ECZ.

Meanwhile, the opposition is