Ballots come with phones and other gadgets

1

Plane carrying ballots boxes lands.
Ballot boxes are loaded with smart phones and gadgets resembling batteries.
ECZ says doesn’t know the phones and other gadgets got into the boxes carrying ballots.

Parallel information indicate that the snart phones have special software that will manipulative votes.

But the opposition fail to detaim or inspect all the boxes.

These gadgets will intercept anf manipulative votes as they are sent to ECZ.

Meanwhile, the opposition is ndwiiii

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Zambia forward 26 seconds ago

    Heavenly Father we come before you with praise and thanksgiving in our hearts. We bless your holy name for being our loving Heavenly Father. We commit our nation Zambia and it’s people to your mighty hand. Father we pray specifically for the august elections. Father we declare and decree that no weapon fashioned against the will of the people shall prosper. Let every machinations, plans to rig the election back fire in Jesus’ mighty name amen. Let those whose heart is not for the people fail in Jesus’ name amen. Protect our votes dear Lord we pray. Thank you Father

