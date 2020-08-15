Barotseland activist dies in prison

Barotseland independence activist dies in prison in unclear circumstances

Saturday, 15 August 2020 | By News Editor, Barotseland Post

Likando Pelekelo (65), one of the three Barotseland political leaders imprisoned for peacefully advocating the independence of Barotseland, has died in Mukobeko maximum prison in very unclear circumstances early Saturday morning.

An independent source at the state penitentiary has said that Likando suddenly took ill the past week or so, presenting body swelling and chest pains.

He collapsed and died after returning from some private infirmary this morning as the prison medical facility reportedly offered him no meaningful help.

The three are serving 15 year’s imprisonments,