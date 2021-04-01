Barotseland given $22, 000 to fight animal disease outbreak

***Money is not even enough fuel to access the entire provinces especially with the exceptionally bad roads in end province

The PF regime through the so called Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit – DMMU has released a paltry K500,000 to Western Province to contain the Contagious Bovine Pleural Pneumonia (CBPP) which has broken out in the Province.

K500, 000 is about $22, 000 and is not even enough to contain such a deadly disease in one district.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the initial funds are meant for the Department of Livestock and Fisheries to undertake sensitization activities for livestock farmers and sore surveillance to establish the extent of the disease in order to protect animals in the province.

How do you start surveying when you already know that the disease has broken out?

Mr. Kabwe then said all the 16 districts of Western Province have recorded cases of the Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia.

He further said the released financial resources have been sent to the Department of Livestock and Fisheries to roll out intervention measures to contain the disease.

So is this ‘change’ for sensitisation or rolling out intervention measures?