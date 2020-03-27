BBC summary of coronavirus

👉🏼Italy’s death toll rises by 969 – believed to be the sharpest hike in fatalities of any country

👉🏼Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, as has Health Secretary Matt Hancock

👉🏼England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, is self-isolating at home with symptoms

👉🏼The infection of ministers shows that the virus does not discriminate, Michael Gove says at the government briefing

👉🏼The number of deaths in the UK has risen by 181 in a day, taking the total to 759

👉🏼The death toll in Spain rises sharply as 769 people die in 24 hours

👉🏼The US now has more than 85,000 cases – overtaking China

👉🏼More people with Covid-19 have died in China, however

👉🏼Australia is to quarantine all returning citizens in hotels