Beeline Telecom limited award

The contract awarded to the Fourth mobile company, Beeline Telecom Limited was above Board and will help in making telecommunication products like airtime and bundles more affordable to Zambians.

According to a statement by the promoters of the company, the company is also set to create employment opportunities to Zambians.

“The Fourth mobile company is a wholly Zambian owned company which aims to be a good corporate citizen.

“Our aspiration is to ensure that our operations are above Board so that it can serve the Zambian people and make telecommunication more affordable to all Zambians. Telecommunication is no longer a luxury but a development imperative that should be accessible to all,” the statement issued by the company reads in part.

The procedures for the award of the, fourth mobile company was above Board as all the tender procedures were followed, according to Government sources.

Last week the Ministry of Communiations and Transport announced that it had issued a fourth mobile license to Beeline Telecome Limited.

About the Promoters

Mr. Kelvin Hambwezya & Graham C Rae

Mr. Hambwezya is an Agricultural Economist who has served in various local and international companies and currently runs his own businesses.

Mr. Hambwezya is formerly president of UNZASU.

Graham Rae is a former Zambia National Farmers Union Vice President. He’s the Managing Director for Zambezi Ranching and Cropping, a large mixed farming organisation in Central Zambia which is one of ,the biggest Agricultural companies in Zambia.Graham Rae sits on various local and international boards.

Meanwhile, it has been established that Zambezi Ranching and Cropping is among the genuine companies that supplies the ministry of Agriculture with various valid and certified seed crops.

“The seed they supply are Open Pollinated Varieties which are doing well especially under the current weather conditions and farmers are extremely happy with the seed and its performance,”

Farmers also have the option of recycling the same seed without the seed losing yield potential unlike hybrid varieties which are locked for a season only.

ZWD COMMENT: Our policy is to support genuine Zambian Companies. Therefore we unreservedly apologies to Messrs Kelvin Hambwezya, Graham Rae & Hon Given Lubinda for the inconvenience our earlier publication may have caused.