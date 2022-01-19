Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest Short-term in 2022

It is worth figuring out which digital assets are the best for short-term investment in 2022 using the Exness Metatrader 4 terminal.

You need to invest in cryptocurrencies that meet your needs.

We recommend choosing cryptocurrencies with a simple and straightforward investment process. The mechanisms for exchanging and withdrawing funds should not be too resource-intensive.

It is also a good idea to invest in cryptocurrencies that are promising, unique and innovative – something that provides you with plenty of opportunities to make profit.

Other than crypto giants such as Bitcoin and Ether, the most promising cryptocurrencies of 2022 are:

Uniswap (UNI) (Ethereum platform)

Chainlink (LINK) (Ethereum platform)

FTX Token (FTT)

Aave (AAVE)

The Graph (GRT)

DAO Maker (DAO)

SHIBA INU (SHIB)

Thorchain

Top 8 Crypto to Invest Short-Term in 2022

The above cryptocurrencies are great alternatives to invest short-term in 2022. Nonetheless, experts still suggest sticking to the best known options such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the undisputed leader in the world of cryptocurrencies. It is the most secure electronic asset at the moment.

Bitcoin has been on the financial market since 2009, and its price has reached its historic peak in 2021. Analysts believe that Bitcoin will continue to grow, eventually beating its March 2021 record of $64,000.

Many investors prefer Bitcoin since its capitalization is ten times greater than that of other currencies — about $583 billion.

Therefore, the buying and selling of Bitcoin has the highest liquidity. This means it will be profitable regardless of the state of the market.

Although cryptocurrencies are generally volatile, Bitcoin has shown consistent, long-term growth since its birth in 2009.

Ethereum

Ethereum is on the list for obvious reasons. Ethereum has been strengthening its market position throughout 2020. By 2021, it has broken its record in value twice — $4.3K. Year 2022 is expected to be promising for the growth of Ethereum .

The launch of Ethereum 2.0, set to be completed by summer this year, is fuelling the interest in Ethereum today.

The blockchain will switch to a Proof-Of-Stake algorithm, which will enhance the efficiency of the decentralized application. This upgrade will only please users.

Ethereum and its native cryptocurrency Ether are good investments because their performance has been very close to that of Bitcoin for many years.

Litecoin

When the student surpasses the teacher. Litecoin is the younger brother of Bitcoin, created on the basis of its protocol. Litecoin differs from Bitcoin in its ease of use and transaction speed, which is four times faster than that of Bitcoin.

The speed of sending and receiving Litecoin payments can be compared to that of sending a message via instant messengers. In addition, its withdrawal fees are lower than those of a credit card company.

Litecoin does not lag behind in capitalization — it is more than $5 billion today, making the token increasingly popular.

Ripple

Ripple is a money transfer network tailored to the financial services industry.

Ripple positions itself as a bridge between traditional banking systems and digital payment technologies. The payment network is already collaborating with Japanese and Korean banks that are interested in blockchain technologies.

The main indicator of Ripple’s stability and potential is that it did not suffer as much as other stocks during the 2020 stock market crash.

Chainlink

Chainlink was at the top of the list for cryptocurrencies with the highest returns in 2020. This is a good reason to invest in this token in the short term.

In 2021, the price of Chainlink rose from $1.5 to $20. If Chainlink continues to increase in price, according to analysts, the cryptocurrency will be able to compete with Bitcoin and Ethereum by the end of 2022.

Tether

Tether is an Ethereum token. It is one of the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

The peculiarity of Tether is that it is pegged to the US dollar, which makes it less volatile. This feature will allow the token to gain popularity on all exchanges.

Binance Coin

Binance Coin is issued by one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges — Binance. The dynamics of the token were generally positive throughout 2021.

Investing in Binance Coin will also reduce the commission charged on the Binance exchange by 25%.

EOS

EOS is recognized as one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies on the market. In terms of technical characteristics (speed and scalability), it surpasses both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

EOS is expected to experience a decent growth rate in 2022, making it an attractive option for short-term investment.