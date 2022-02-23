Beware of malicious campaign against Savenda

Police have identified the individuals who have been sponsored to author and circulate false and malicious online articles calculated to tarnish the name of SAVENDA and harm its business interests.

In the recent past, there has been a plethora of baseless but malicious articles on the internet all alleging some form of wrong doing on the part of SAVENDA and its ownership but so far the promoters of such articles have failed to substantiate any of their allegations.

The latest malicious, false article suggests that SAVENDA has captured the New Dawn government. The false article claims wildly but without any iota of proof that Savenda has put most UPND ministers under its pay roll. The article does not mention any particular minister who has been so captured and does not explain how such ministers have been captured. The article also alleges falsely that the UPND government has agreed to move all its insurance policies to Savenda General Insurance. The other express lie is that Savenda has delivered the Euro- Africa Kalengwa mine. The hollow article does not say to whom the mine has been delivered and in what capacity Savenda could have delivered it.

But a causal check reveals that all these malicious allegations stem from business rivals and certain rogue journalists who have made it their habit to pen lies against targeted businesses then go and demand money. But Savenda has refused to negotiate with such terrorists hence the increase in hate speech against the Zambia owned company.

A complaint has been lodged to ZICTA and police over the latest malice entitled ‘Savenda captures New Dawn government’ and we understand the authors have already been identified. The names will be published here once the police have finished their job.