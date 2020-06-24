Bill 10 to give President power to divide provinces anyhow

These are some of the changes to the constitution that the PF wants to make through Bill 10.

Now, why would one person be given so much powers to divide a province or merging 2 provinces without consulting anyone, not even chiefs, affected residents or parliament?

The people who drafted Bill 10 are witches and wizards.

A president is not God. He is just a citizen who has been given a privileged to manage a country for a specified, limited period. During that period, he must run the country within the confines of the law. He does not own the country. He runs it on behalf of everyone. He can’t just do as he or she wishes like tampering with established boundaries . It is wrong.