Bishop Banda advised to be honest

Archbishop Alick Banda must speak for the sheep and not the wolves in sheep’s skin.

By David Zulu.

The events of the past few days have had many citizens take sides, and to some extent introspect as to the moral and spiritual arguments, some religious leaders behold themselves on matters relating to governance especially in their own countries.

There has been both praise and criticism from across the political aisle, of His Grace Archbishop Alick Banda’s upbraiding of the UPND government, over what he alleges are the social injustices against the marginalised and vulnerable people, by the New Dawn Government in their eight months in office.

Anti Banda sentiments have however questioned his deafening silence on the PF’s atrocities, human rights abuses and the regime’s uncontainable corruption in their 10 years in office.

Many have wondered where Archbishop Banda’s voice was when the PF Administration institutionalised hate speech and ethnicity against sections of the Zambian communities, many of whom are Catholic, while brutalizing its citizens with exeburance and nonchalant impunity.

Others have insisted that Archbishop Alick Banda is a political party surrogate, with some drawing parallels with Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, who they say stayed on a non partisan trajectory while being a fiery and vehement critic of various admistrations from the apartheid regime to the ANC.

One social media commentetor quoted a news source, “Tutu seemed a man of contradiction. He was a political leader who was staunchly nonpartisan, a religious leader who rejected dogmatism, a man called South Africa’s moral compass who was consistent in his commitment to to the indivisibility of ‘Ubuntu’. He was a great communicator who used the truth to unite than to divide, a man who used politics to bring people together than to set apart”.

Another quoted Peter Storey of the South African Council of Churches, “Tutu wasn’t a front for political parties. That’s what gave him his political, moral and spiritual freedom, and it made him very powerful”.

Will those that question Archbishop Banda’s earpiecing silence during the dark days of the reign of terror, by heavily armed state sponsored PF militias that roamed the streets, maiming, killing, plundering and pillaging, be blamed for asking why he never raised a finger when the State gassed homes, schools and Malls and murdered its own citizens which tragically included many members of the Bishop’s Catholic Church some who sadly lost their lives.

Will the Bishop be able to answer one day, why he was vehemently quite when the country was being balkanised and divided along sectarian lines, and why he didn’t think that wasn’t injustice against the social good of the country, against the vulnerable and marginalised, that he now claims to be speaking for.

Finally, is the Bishop devoid of any rights to say what he likes in this new political dispensation where freedom of speech has been reestablished and reinvigorated? My view is that he has every right to say what he likes as long as it is confined to his personal opinion, off the pulpit. The good Bishop still has an opportunity to emulate the likes of Tutu, our own Bishops De Jong and Mpundu by simply speaking for the sheep and not the wolves in sheep’s skin.