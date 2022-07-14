Bishop Mambo counsels Lungu

PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S AGGRESSIVE POSTURE TROUBLING

By Bishop John Mambo

Over the past few months and after the 2021 elections that ushered in a new government and a new President, the immediate past Head of State, His Excellency President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has more often than not exhibited an attitude that is devoid of the requirement of dignified statesmanship that over the years, has become the hallmark of the Zambian governance culture. This is troubling.

On the other hand his successor and current Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has displayed rare magnanimity towards his predecessor, Mr Lungu and on two occasions during the funerals of late President Rupiah Bwezani Banda and recently late Sikota Wina, the President publicly showed his benevelonce and statesmanship by inviting his predecessor to the high table of eminence.

This was a great – hearted act by Mr Hichilema and a patriotic effort to unite the 18 million Zambians that had been deeply divided along sectarian lines, at the instigation of the previous administration in which His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was President.

I want to believe that though this gesture was orchestrated by President Hichilema, the real owners of this reconciliatory act are 18 million Zambians that yearn for peace and progress for this nation, including Mr Lungu’s supporters who now appear to be mischievously agitating for chaos.

The bitter utterances at a solemn occasion of late President Banda’s interment by Mr Lungu were unfortunate and disappointing and revealed a deep rooted resentment by the past President, to a successor who amidst persistent calls for revenge, has chosen reconciliation and brotherly love for his predecessor. If we claim to be Christian in a Christian Nation, let’s practice and live it.

Furthermore, the pronouncements two days ago by the former President, where he labelled his brother a liar and compared him to a foreign Prime Minister who has been ousted by his own party, is not only embarrassing, irresponsible and reckless to be said by a former Head of State, but also dangerous and have far reaching implications that can divide and endanger peace of this nation.

Let Mr Lungu reflect on his behaviour and refrain from dangerous politicking of inciting. The nation needs peace and development now more than ever before it cannot afford to slide back into the impunity and the lawlessness we witnessed and experienced hardly a year ago, where violence and bloodletting had become a norm. We refuse that.

Bishop John Mambo,

Chikondi Foundation.