Bitcoin Compared Against Fiat Currencies

1. Scarcity:

When Bitcoin was first introduced in 2009, the specification specified that the total number of tokens available be limited to 21 million. To put it in perspective, bitcoin’s total supply is about 18 million. The pace at which it is distributed falls by half per four years, and the supply could surpass 19 million in 2022. Bitcoin takes a distinct path to production from most fiat currencies. M0, M1, M2, and M3 are often used to categorize the global fiat money supply. M0 stands for money in circulation. M1 is the amount of M0 and demand deposits such as checking accounts. M2 consists of M1 plus investments and short-term deposits. M3 is the amount of M2 and big period deposits and money market securities.

We'll treat M0 and M1 as mediums of trade because they're easily usable in commerce, while M2 and M3 would be treated as money used as a store of value. Many policymakers exercise some flexibility about the availability of currency in circulation as part of their fiscal strategy, allowing changes in response to economic conditions. For Bitcoin, this is not the case.

Thus far, the continued existence of more tokens to be produced has fueled a thriving mining culture. However, as the 21 million coin cap approaches, this is likely to shift dramatically. It’s impossible to predict what would happen at the time; one analogy will be if the US government abruptly stopped printing new bills. Thankfully, the last Bitcoin will not be mined until about 2140. In general, scarcity will raise the value of anything. Gold, for example, exemplifies this.

2. Divisibility

Notably, the total number of bitcoins in circulation is a fraction of the total number of fiat currencies circulating the planet. The smallest unit, equivalent to 0.00000001 Bitcoin, is known as a “Satoshi,” after the cryptocurrency’s pseudonymous creator. This enables the distribution of quadrillions of individual Satoshi units through a global economy.

The United States currency and most other fiat currencies have a far lower degree of divisibility than bitcoin. Unlike the US currency, which can be split into cents or 1/100 of a dollar, one “Satoshi” is just 1/100,000,000 of a bitcoin. Its strong divisibility enables Bitcoin’s scarcity; if the price of bitcoin rises over time, consumers of fractions of a single bitcoin may always participate in daily transactions. A price of $1,000,000 for 1 BTC, for example, would prohibit the money from being used in certain purchases if it did not have any divisibility.

3. Utility

The use of blockchain software has grown to be one of Bitcoin’s most alluring characteristics. Blockchain is a decentralized and untraceable distributed ledger technology that guarantees that no participants in the Bitcoin industry can trust one another. This is made possible by a complex series of checks and identity verification that are required for the management of the ledger and the creation of new Bitcoins. Best of all, blockchain technology’s versatility enables it to be utilized for reasons other than cryptocurrency.

4. Transportability

Bitcoin can be transferred between entities in minutes, irrespective of transaction volume, and at meager rates, thanks to cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and other resources. The current system’s money transfer mechanism will take days and is subject to fees. Any currency’s capacity to be transferred is important. Individuals do not usually own any tangible representation of Bitcoin throughout the process, even though mining Bitcoin, maintaining the database, and processing digital transactions consume large quantities of energy.

5. Durability

And their physical shape, fiat currencies have a big problem of durability. Even if a dollar bill is solid, it may be ripped, burnt, or otherwise made useless. These physical harms do not affect digital ways of payment in the same way. Bitcoin is very valuable as a result of this. It is not destructible in the same manner as a dollar bill is. However, this isn’t to suggest the bitcoin can’t be lost. If a consumer lost his or her secret keys, the bitcoins in the associated wallet could become permanently unusable. On the other hand, the bitcoin itself would not be lost and will live on in blockchain history.