Bizwell Mutale flees after failing to pay back loan

Bizwell Mutale, the PF mobilisation chief, was introduced to me by a friend of mine. Bizwell was in desperate need of funds claiming he needed K100,000 to pay ZRA to clear his vehicles at the border. He said he would would pay in less than a month and said once the vehicles are across the border, he would park them until he paid. He then said he would pay 25% interest every month if he delayed but the vehicles would still be in my custody.

After great hesitation, I decided to go ahead on 9th November 2021. My friend had told me that he had dealt with him before and he had paid him so he was good for his word.

Just after I released the money, Bizwell became elusive. He stopped picking up calls and the vehicles were nowhere to be seen. As I wrote this message, Bizwell tells my friend lies everyday that he is going to pay and yet he doesn’t. After going to my lawyer and issuing a demand notice, Bizwell has run away to South Africa for fear of having to pay. Isn’t this the same Bizwell who used to claim he had a lot of money but now he is failing to pay his debts?

Please ZWD, help me find this crook. I’m in big problems because of the money he isn’t paying. I took out a loan thinking I could make a profit on the difference between the rate of borrowing and what I was lending him. My CRB is now in the Red because of this crooked guy. Please help me find him.