Black mountain incompetence

Editor,

These are youths in Kitwe who were given the black mountain as empowerment. These youths were very excited when the president gave them the mountain, however due to lack of planning by those who should have ensured that all was in order, there was confusion and a stampede on the first day of opening. Someone failed to do their job properly, the mountain was closed the following day. Allowing the youth to work would have caused a disaster. This is what the youths are complaining about. No communication given to them.

Concerned citizen