Botswana increases fuel prices due Ukraine conflict

28 March 2022

The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority informs the general public that the retail pump prices for petrol and diesel will be adjusted as follows:

1. Retail pump price of unleaded petrol 93 will increase by 126 thebe per litre;

2. Retail pump price of unleaded petrol 95 will increase by 125 thebe per litre;

3. Retail pump price of diesel 50ppm will increase by 149 thebe per litre.

4. Retail pump price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 174 thebe per litre

The above changes take effect from 00:01hours, Tuesday 29th March 2022.

The increase of pump prices is necessitated by the general increase in international oil prices. Brent crude oil prices continued to soar during February 2022, averaging US$94.10 per barrel from US$85.57 per barrel recorded in January 2022. Average price increased by US$8.53 per barrel or 10% between January 2022 and February 2022. Brent crude oil prices surpassed the US$100 per barrel level for the first time since 2014. Markets have been reacting to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

Furthermore, possibilities of further economic sanctions on Russia by the US-led NATO pose a threat of global oil supply.

