Bowman Lusambo Locked up

Its good thieves need to be caged. Can we start with the privatization thieves too?
f…u Lusambo. where is your master now…..bootlicker and plunderer
Kuuunya, Lusambo na twangile ahulu namunungu wa mutu yo!
that loud bootlicker deserves no ounce of sympathy. He brutalized innocent zambians in the name of his master ecl.
F..U Lusambo
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
COMMENTS
Its good thieves need to be caged. Can we start with the privatization thieves too?
f…u Lusambo. where is your master now…..bootlicker and plunderer
Kuuunya, Lusambo na twangile ahulu namunungu wa mutu yo!
that loud bootlicker deserves no ounce of sympathy. He brutalized innocent zambians in the name of his master ecl.
F..U Lusambo