Bowman Lusambo’s wife arrested

THE Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has charged and arrested the wife of former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime worth USD 378,000.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Mrs Lusambo, 37, of Chamba Valley area in Lusaka, has been charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

She said details in the four counts are that, on dates unknown but between 1st May 2015 and 31st December 2021 at Chongwe District of Lusaka Province, of the Republic of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, Mrs.

Lusambo purchased properties namely: property number HT: T3-C HN#248, property number HT: T3-B HN#249, property number HT: T4-A HN#282 and property number HT: T5-B HN#357 in Silverest Gardens in Chongwe.

“The properties worth USD 378,000 of which she paid USD 193,219 are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime,” she said.

Mrs Chibwe said the arrest of Mrs Lusambo follows the earlier arrest of her husband Mr Bowman Lusambo in January this year.

“Mr Lusambo was arrested by the Commission for concealment of property

reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, of which he is allegedly to have

concealed in the wife’s name.The Commission charged him with two counts of corrupt acquisition of two properties situated in Ndola,” she said

Mrs Chibwe said Mrs Lusambo has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.