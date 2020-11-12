Bursaries committee officials stealing students money

Hello Zambian watchdog,hide my identity.

Thing is unza students are being swindled by some individuals at bursuarys committe ,a committe which is responsible to pay students their meals allowancess and others loans .

Thing is ,students get registed but do not get paid ther allowances, allways ommited,some people get paid on their behalf from ther and they are very rude when a student trys to engage them.especialy that lady called chanda who is found at front office .

Myself have never been paid the whole of this year, but yet their with them its showing that am receiving .

kindly expose them ,

Mr mubanga.

Mr kamanga.

A female called chanda front office