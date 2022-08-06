Bus fares reduced

BUS FARES SLASHED
The Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- has reduced bus fares for local and long distance routes.
RTSA Head – Public Relations FREDRICK MUBANGA says local routes fares have been reduced by 5-kwacha and Long distance routes by 14-percent.
COMMENTS
Sometime back I commented on how commuters will be ripped off by taxis, bus owners (transporters) due to fluctuations in fuel prices. A system which has been working all along when fares were increased is now being disputed when taxis and bus owners are told to bring down the fares because the fuel prices has gone down. Earlier I had suggested percentages should be worked out so that at midnight when fuel changes are effected by a certain percentage, automatically fares adjust either up or down.
You see RTSA the problem you have found yourself in. Never COMPOUND PROBLEMS, finding solutions to such is not always easy. You allowed transporters to use fuel increment to cater for things like cost of service kit. Service kits and spare parts going up has something to do with exchange rate because these kits are imported and as such should have been handled separately in meeting tabled to address such and increases or decreases agreed upon. Most vehicles being used for transportation are very old and the cost of maintenance of such vehicles is high in terms of parts, oil and fuel. They smoke and not forgetting the state of most of our Zambian roads. Inflation is another issue which should have been separated and done with on it own.
Today some transporters who welcome increments can claim government must not intervene in pricing. Cherry picking, a trait associated with narrow minded, short sighted, selfish person whose view of the world is me, me, me alone, bad things should happen to others.
Government you are being challenged, in a capitalist economy let market forces do the work please do not impose fares on them. Not long ago when competitors such as Ulendo appeared these same greedy individuals complained but today they have the audacity to say let market forces work. Shortsightedness.
Government as commuters we ask for the following so that we are not crushed.
1. Introduction of electric trams within towns. We were recently told ZESCO has a surplus. Tram rails run on existing road networks therefore, no environmental impact assessment is needed. Moreover, this is clean energy. Tram making? With today’s technology any university/college offering the following courses civil, mechanical, electrical, ICT can design this system. My guess we have such institutions in Zambia.
2. Introduce high speed electric trains (not necessarily high speed, decent speed of say 120km per hour) for inter-towns and let see where market forces will take them if not out of business.
3. Offer concession or discounted monthly and annual tickets to students and workers who will use this system on a regular basis.
4. What you may not know as a government, we have expertise here in Zambia to accomplish the above. Try a pilot project on this. Zambia isn’t at war so manpower from Zambian forces teaming up the learning institutions can achieve this feat.
My advice? Priceless! Unless your interests is not in the uplifting of quality of life of a common man.