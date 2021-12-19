Bus fares to rise only after approval

In case you missed this 👇

Bus fares to only rise after approval

PUBLIC bus fares will only be increased after approval by all stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Logistics in view of increased prices of fuel.

Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) on Saturday held a consultative meeting to consider the request by transport operators to increase bus fares.

On Thursday, Energy Regulation Board (ERB) announced the increase in pump prices of fuel with petrol now fetching K21.16 per litre from K17.62, while diesel is costing K20.15 from K15.59.

RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga said in a statement yesterday that the move is in line with the conditions under which road service licences are granted