Businessman es fired from IBA for questing Covid-19 statistics

Lusaka Businessman and Board Member of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Sipho Phiri has been dropped abruptly from the institution.

On Saturday 5th April 2020, Phiri published a tweet that has been shared widely when he contended ￼that Zambia has no new COVID-19 cases because it had run out of test kits and was not testing any cases.

“Don’t be misled by anyone… there are no new cases in Zambia because we haven’t been testing!! Corona is moving.. we just can’t record it.” He tweeted.

Phiri’s tweet deeply offended the PF and it’s IBA who immediately sacked him.

Phiri then announced that he had been fired from the IBA.

“Well that must have been the shortest appointment in the history of the Independent Broadcasting Authority!”

“Fired after 2 Board meetings..maybe I was a bit TOO INDEPENDENT 🤣” he tweeted.

Must say though there are some excellent Board members & great staff at IBA. I wish them all the best.”

The IBA is a government wing that the PF utilises to punish and control the media in Zambia.

Phiri is a shareholder in the Memorial Park Cemetery and has been pursuing many business ventures in the country.