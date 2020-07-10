‘But it’s true Wina is Shallow’

Mweetwa refuses to apologise after calling Vice-President shallow

Choma Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has refused to apologise to Vice-President Inonge for describing her as shallow.

He said this on the floor of the House that apologising to Inonge would be as good as telling him to stop breathing and further trumpling on his freedom of expression.

After an emotional exchange of words with Patrick Matibini and making it known that he would not apologise, Mweetwa proceeded to leave the Chamber alongside UPND MPs.