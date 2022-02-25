Bwalya Chikwanda tells PF to stop abusing dad’s illness

Bwalya Chikwanda tells PF to stop abusing her father’s illness

The opposition PF has been circulating lies that the Anti Corruption Commission was interrogating former minister of Finance Alexander Chikwanda while he lied sick in bed.

“Lekeni Icibeleshi”

She writes:

This story about ba ACC is really shocking to say the least.

My father last spoke to ACC in October last year, and he was questioned in relation to transactions that occurred after he had left office……

He had a stroke in the early hours of Sunday morning, he was in the house with my mother and nice when it happened.

It is very sad, disrespectful and shameful for the PF to use his illness for political milage in their quest to prove that they are being “persecuted” by the new dawn government.

The same goes for jokers like Chilufya Tayali and Sean Tembo writing about my dad on their Facebook posts, ba leke ichi beleshi😡