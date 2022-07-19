By-elections coming as PF councilors recruited as teachers

BY ELECTIONS LOOMS IN MUSABA WARD SAMFYA

PF’S Musaba Ward councilor in Samfya district Augustin Kunda deployed as a teacher. A by-election to be held in 90 days.

Check the Luapula List for recruited teachers is on Number 2051.

By Election Looms in Kashikishi Ward of Nchelenge District as PF Councillor Musonda Able Deployed to Mwansabombwe District as a Biology Teacher.

According to information obtained by Munati Television from sources close to the development, Musonda Able is on number 1667 under MWANSABOMBWE district where he applied from. He is the current PF Councillor for Kashikishi ward in Nchelenge district.

Credit: munati Tv

