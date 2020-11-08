‘Cabinet ministers undermining Lungu’

A PF member Munir Zulu says there is “a crop of Cabinet Ministers and members of the Central committee” that are sponsoring confusion in the party and are wishing that President Edgar Lungu should be “ineligible” to run in 2021.

Zulu says the same crop are undermining and fighting party structures for their own selfish reasons.

And Zulu says Tourism Minister, Ronald Chitotela is a liability to President Edgar Lungu.

Zulu says there are some Senior Ministers and members of the central committe who are hoping that President Lungu should be ineligible to run in 2021.

He says however that they would not succeed to destroy the party.

“The source of confusion first of all is that they have a wrong National youth Chairman. Kelvin Sampa has absolutely no influence on the youths.

He (Kelvin Sampa) is a scam. The day he will be dropped there will be jubilation,” he said.

Zulu says the party the confusion in PF was also as a result of the issue of running mate. He says some senior members of PF are unhappy that Inonge Wina is the vice President of the party.

He says PF has good ministers and bad ministers that are liabilities to the Head of State.

Meanwhile Zulu says there is corruption both in the PF government and “outside”.

Zulu says the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is a toothless bulldog.

“I went to the ACC to report a certain Chinese national and as I was leaving the ACC, the same Chinese national called me to tell me he had seen me walking out of ACC and that he had the ACC in his pocket. He told me I was wasting my time to report him. He told me he had paid a prosecutor US$25, 000,” he said

He says the ACC only convicts cases of persons that are not politically connected or exposed.

“Chiang Chiang claims he has the ACC in his pocket. How? I cant go to China and start controlling state institutions there. The ACC should be disbanded. I have asked for an opinion from my lawyers how we can disband that institution,” he said.