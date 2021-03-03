Cancer machine at UTH out of service

…while cadres continue to splash cash

UTH CANCER RADIATION MACHINES BROKEN-DOWN

Several cancer patients at the Cancer Diseases Hospital at Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospital are stranded following the breakdown of the medical linear accelerator (LINAC), which is a device used for external beam radiation treatments for patients with cancer.

A cancer patient from Chikankata District who did not want to be named revealed that he has been waiting for about three weeks now to have access to the radiation machines.

A visit to the Hospital has established that the equipment has been out of service for three weeks now.

Patients have appealed to the Government to quickly repair the machines as their lives depend on them.

Some patients said that the Hospital has also started selling drugs such as Tamoxifin at K500 which was previously given free of charge as well as other chemotherapy drugs.

Zambia recorded about 13,831 new cases of cancer last year while an estimated 8,672 patients died from the disease representing about 63% of the new cases