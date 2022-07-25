Catholic Church gives HH distinction

HH rated over 90% at governance

President Hakainde Hichilema has been rated at over 90 percent in governance excellence since assuming office about 11 months ago.

Ndola Diocese Association for Diocesan Clergy president Elias Muma says Mr Hichilema has set an encouraging governance tone since being ushered into office almost a year ago.

Fr Muma, who is also Kitwe’s St. Mbanga Parish priest, said President Hichilema, apart from setting Zambia on a good socio economic trajectory, has also restored investor confidence, which is a prerequisite for national development and economic transformation.

“It’s about the character also because the President has set a very good tone so far and we are hoping for the best https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home